MOSCOW: ​Russian President Vladimir Putin held ⁠a phone call with Saudi ⁠Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed ‌bin Salman, the Kremlin said on ⁠Tuesday, saying they had agreed to deepen cooperation in the political, economic, trade ⁠and humanitarian spheres.

According ​to the Kremlin statement, the two ‍leaders also discussed the progress of ​their joint work within the OPEC+ format and efforts to maintain stability on global energy markets.

Saudi state news agency SPA said the prince and Putin discussed bilateral relations and ⁠regional and international developments. (Reporting ‌by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Menna Alaa ‌El-Din Writing by ⁠Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn ⁠and Peter Graff)