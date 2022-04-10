Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and Wakud International LLC (Wakud) have signed an agreement to introduce Biodiesel blends to Oman. The two companies will explore the potential of selling different blends of Biodiesel to customers in the Commercial and Marine segments.

For corporations developing de-carbonization strategies, Biodiesel can produce immediate impact without any capital expenditure. With almost no sulfur, biodiesel it attractive to marine customers looking to abide by IMO standards and specifications for low sulfur fuel.

“OOMCO has been successfully leading the fuel marketing sector in the Sultanate by being customer-centric and providing the highest level of service to its customers. This collaborative work with Wakud is another example of how OOMCO has always been focusing on customers’ needs as this will allow OOMCO to provide new products that support its customers to achieve their de-carbonization target and drive the Oman 2040 vision towards sustainability. We are proud of Wakud as Omani SME and we trust both of us can contribute to the growth of Oman's economy,” said Tarik Al Junaidi CEO of OOMCO.

“We are very excited to work partner with OOMCO to maximize the benefits of the circular economy within Oman. Together, with Wakud’s waste-based Biodiesel and OOMCO’s vast distribution network and logistics expertise, we believe we can help customers meet their carbon reduction targets without the need for expensive investment,” said Maher Al Habsi, CEO of Wakud.

Biodiesel lifecycle CO2 emissions are up to 85% less than petrol diesel. Replacing 1 liter of petrol diesel with one liter of used cooking oil-based Biodiesel can save 2.6 kgs of CO2 emissions. Biodiesel has been a part of the energy mix in Europe, UK and the USA for the past 20 years and is typically sold as a blend with petrol diesel (between 5% and 20% Biodiesel mixed with Petrol Diesel). Using a blend requires no changes to existing engines, and virtually all engine Manufacturers support Biodiesel blends without affecting engine warranties.

As the leader in the fuel marketing sector in Oman, OOMCO is involved in the marketing and distribution of fuel and lubricant products and operates in the sectors of fuel Retailing, direct fuel sales to the government, and the commercial sector, Lubricants, Aviation Refueling and Storage and Distribution. The company has also began to diversify and expand their business model into renewable energy solutions and future mobility.

Wakud, an Omani SME, operates a Biodiesel plant in Khazaen Economic City, Barka. The plant declared commercial operations at the beginning of 2022 and has a capacity to produce 500 tons (500,000 liters) of Biodiesel per month. The plant recycles used cooking oil, collected from hotels, restaurants and catering companies within Oman into Biodiesel that can serve as a direct replacement for petrol diesel.

