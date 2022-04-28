Muscat - The Oman crude for June delivery was traded for $102.55 on Wednesday, an increase of $3.32 from Tuesday's $99. 23.

For the previous two days, Oman crude had traded below $100 following Covid fears in China.

The monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery in April was $91.96 a barrel, an increase of $8.34 compared to delivery in March.

