A fire broke out at a large oil refinery in the southern Russian town of Tuapse on Wednesday and emergency teams were battling the blaze, Russian news agencies quoted officials as saying.

"According to emergency services of Tuapse district, a fire broke out on the territory of the oil refinery in the town," the agencies quoted a statement by the Krasnodar, or Kuban, region emergencies service.

"The fire is being brought under control. According to initial information, there are no casualties."

Agencies also quoted officials at the region's major airport, in the seaside town of Sochi, about 100 km (60 miles) to the southeast, as saying it had suspended arrivals and departures. Crews and dispatchers were taking all precautions to ensure flight safety in the area.

Sergei Boiko, the head of Tuapse district, said on Telegram that the fire was located in the refinery's vacuum unit -- a secondary processing section. He said efforts to extinguish the fire were continuing.

Unofficial Telegram channels showed pictures of the blaze and said drones had been responsible. (Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)