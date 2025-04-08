

In 2024, Rosneft Oil Company achieved record-breaking figures in revenue, EBITDA, and tax payments, according to the company’s published results for the period, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).



Rosneft’s Oil Company revenue for 2024 increased by 10.7%, reaching 10.1 trillion rubles, surpassing the growth rates of international oil and gas companies such as Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Equinor, and Total. The company’s profit before taxes and interest (EBITDA) grew by 0.8%, amounting to 3 trillion rubles, with an EBITDA margin of 29.7%.



“Rosneft Oil Company is the largest taxpayer in the country. The total amount of taxes and other payments to the consolidated budget of the Russian Federation in 2024 exceeded 6.1 trillion rubles. This is the highest figure not only in the company’s history but also in the Russian market as a whole”, commented Igor Sechin, the CEO of Rosneft Oil Company.



Net profit attributable to Rosneft Oil Company shareholders in 2024 amounted to 1.08 trillion rubles, marking the second-highest result in the company’s history. This achievement came despite significant negative impacts on the figure, including higher borrowing rates, as well as non-cash factors such as the revaluation of foreign currency liabilities and an increase in the corporate income tax rate.



Rosneft’s Oil Company capital expenditures in 2024 totaled 1.4 trillion rubles, an 11.2% increase year-on-year, driven by the planned implementation of the investment program in the Exploration and Production segment. Meanwhile, free cash flow for the reporting period amounted to 1.3 trillion rubles.



Over the 12 months of 2024, the company’s hydrocarbon production reached 255.9 million tons of oil equivalent, including 184 million tons of oil and 87.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Rosneft Oil Company maintained its status as Russia’s largest independent gas producer and, despite restrictions under the OPEC+ agreement, outperformed major international companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Chevron in production volumes.

