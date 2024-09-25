SINGAPORE - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is closing a term tender on Wednesday offering low sulphur fuel oil from its Al Zour refinery, for loading between October and December this year, market sources said.

The refiner offered 130,000 tons of the fuel oil, of maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, for loading each month during the period.

The cargo is likely to trade at a discount narrower than $12 per metric ton to Singapore 0.5% LSFO cargo quotes, said sources.

It was not immediately clear who won the tender, which closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)