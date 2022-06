KUWAIT, 1st June, 2022 (WAM) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by US$2.74 to US$124.36 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to US$121.62 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate contrasted with the former going up by $1.17 to reach $122.84 per barrel, while the latter went down by 40 cents to settle at $114.67 pb, according to KUNA news agency.