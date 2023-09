BAGHDAD - Iraq's oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Sunday that his country's average daily oil production stood at 4.23 million barrels per day, with exports averaging 3.35 million barrels per day.

In his comments to the media including Reuters in Baghdad, Abdel-Ghani said Iraq has not yet reached an agreement with Turkey to resume oil exports from the north.

(Reporting Reporting by Moayed Kenany, Writing by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)