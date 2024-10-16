CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said it has bought 50,000 metric tons of sunflower oil in an international tender at $1,185 per ton.

GASC did not buy soybean oil, according to traders.

The Egyptian state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said on Sunday it was seeking 30,000 tons of soybean oil and 10,000 tons of sunflower oil in an international tender for arrival Jan. 1-15, 2025.

GASC received offers from traders on C&F basis for payment at sight with funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per metric ton:

Supplier QTY Type Arrival C&F Viterra 50,000 SFO Jan 1-15 1,185

(Reporting by Mohamed Ezz and Michael Hogan; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)