Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany and gas flows from Russia to Europe via Ukraine were largely steady on Monday morning, operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at 4,689,885 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, marginally up from levels seen over the previous 24 hours, Gascade data showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 40.3 million cubic metres (mcm), up slightly from 39.4 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said on Monday it would ship 42.9 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, a similar level to that reported in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Moscow has blamed the shutdown on Western sanctions and technical issues. The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Bradley Perrett)