DUBAI: The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), a leading energy-focused commodities exchange in the Middle East, has announced its rebranding to the Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME). This transformative step marks the beginning of a new era for the exchange, reflecting its broader ambitions to serve the growing needs of the region's trading community and beyond.

The decision to rebrand follows extensive strategic planning and aligns with the exchange’s commitment to innovation, expansion, and market leadership. The Gulf Mercantile Exchange will build on the solid foundation established by DME, while embracing a broader vision to deliver cutting-edge trading solutions and a wider range of commodities to a more diverse and dynamic market.

“As we transition to the Gulf Mercantile Exchange, we are not just changing our name but redefining our identity,” said Raid al Salami, Managing Director, GME. “This rebranding is a reflection of our evolution as a company and our ambition to broaden our reach and impact in the Gulf region and beyond. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to delivering unparalleled value to our trading partners and stakeholders.”

Under the GME banner, the exchange will expand its offerings beyond energy commodities to include a diverse array of products. This expansion aims to attract a wider range of market participants, providing them with access to a robust and versatile trading platform that meets the highest standards of security, transparency, and efficiency.

While GME will operate under a new name, the exchange remains deeply rooted in the values and principles that have guided it since its inception. GME will continue to foster a collaborative trading environment, working closely with regulatory bodies, industry partners, and market participants to ensure a secure, transparent, and efficient marketplace.

The rebranding to GME represents more than just a change of name — it signifies a renewed commitment to growth, innovation, and service excellence. GME is poised to lead the region’s trading landscape into the future, embracing new opportunities and challenges with the same pioneering spirit that has defined its legacy.

In June, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company (the Group), a leading diversified capital markets group in the MENA region, acquired a 32.5 per cent in DME Holdings Limited, making it the joint largest shareholder in DME Holdings Limited alongside CME Group. Other shareholders include the Oman Investment Authority and Dubai Holding as well as global financial and commercial industry leaders.

