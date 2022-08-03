DUBAI - Algerian oil production in September will rise to 1.57 million barrells per day (bpd), Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told state television on Wednesday after a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to raise their output goal by 100,000 bpd.

The group, collectively known as OPEC+, had been increasing production by about 430,000-650,000 bpd a month but has struggled to hit full targets because most members have already exhausted their output potential.

