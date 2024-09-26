ABU DHABI: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 30th September. The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

According to CBUAE data, the first issue for 28 days will be up to AED3,600 million, the second for 70 days will be up to AED1,500 million, the third for 98 days will be up to AED2,500 million, and the fourth for 266 days will be up to AED6,500 million.

The issue date will be on 2nd October 2024, with the maturity date for the first issue due on 30th October 2024, the second issue on 11th December 2024, the third issue on 8th January 2025, and the fourth issue on 25th June 2025.

The CBUAE announces 26 M-Bill tenders during the current year.



