Arab Finance: Egypt is gearing up to re-enter the international debt market for the first time since late 2021, via the sale of around $3 billion in Eurobonds within the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the talks.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk discussed these plans during a series of in-person meetings with international investors in London last week.

The planned issuance could involve multiple tranches of external debt, possibly including sukuk.

However, specific details on the size of the Eurobonds were not disclosed by the minister during the meetings, the sources said.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).