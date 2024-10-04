Egypt is actively pursuing re-inclusion in the JPMorgan Chase & Co. bond index, tracked by more than $200 billion worth of emerging-market funds, Bloomberg reported.



Some emerging-market investors are lobbying for Egypt’s return in the JPMorgan index, which would allow them to invest in local-currency debt at attractive prices, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.



A relisting will allow the Egyptian government to attract long-term investments from passive funds that track the index, the report said.



Egypt was removed from JPMorgan’s Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets on January 31 and is not eligible for re-inclusion for at least 12 months.



The exclusion from the index in early 2024 was driven by a significant foreign exchange crisis. Since then, the North African nation has experienced a turnaround, bolstered by investments and loans from a $57 billion global bailout by the UAE and the International Monetary Fund, the news agency said.



