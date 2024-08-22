Bahrain has seen growing investor interest in its treasury bills (T-bills), with the latest monthly offering recording the highest subscription rate in months.

The latest round of T-bills, amounting to BD35 million ($93 million), has been oversubscribed by 254%, the country’s Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Wednesday.

This month’s T-bills uptake is one of the highest this year, surpassing the subscription rates recorded between February and July, government data showed.

The Central Bank of Bahrain issues T-bills worth BD 35 million each month.

The subscription rate of the latest issue, with a maturity of 182 days and interest rate of 5.94%, has more than doubled the previous month's.

Bahrain's monthly T-bills recorded a subscription rate of 106% in July, 152% in June and 198% in May this year.

The latest bills, expected to mature on February 23, 2025 bring the total outstanding value of government treasury bonds to BD 2.110 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

