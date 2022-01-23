Riyadh - Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company intends to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) and list its ordinary shares (IPO) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The potential offering comprises 25.5 million ordinary shares, representing 30% of the company’s share capital, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The company has received the approval of Tadawul and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for the listing of its shares on the Main Market.

GIB Capital acting as a financial advisor, lead manager, and lead underwriter on the potential IPO.