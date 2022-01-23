PHOTO
Riyadh - Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company intends to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) and list its ordinary shares (IPO) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).
The potential offering comprises 25.5 million ordinary shares, representing 30% of the company’s share capital, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The company has received the approval of Tadawul and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for the listing of its shares on the Main Market.
GIB Capital acting as a financial advisor, lead manager, and lead underwriter on the potential IPO.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.