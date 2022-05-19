ABU DHABI - Senior executives of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Bahrain Bourse (BHB) have held meetings in Abu Dhabi this week to advance a strategic partnership designed to achieve greater cross-border cooperation.

During the visit by a delegation of the Bahrain Bourse to ADX, the two exchanges took steps to implement the cooperation agreement signed earlier in November 2021.

The agreement aims to achieve synergies, enhance market liquidity and promote innovative products and services.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director and CEO of ADX, said, "This strategic partnership between ADX and Bahrain Bourse supports the close economic relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and highlights the central role that capital market development plays in regional growth. Our exchanges are making strong progress in the implementation of an action plan that will provide a significant opportunity to issuers and regional and global investors. We hope that this partnership will serve as a template for broader relationships with a number of regional exchanges in the coming years."

Sheikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bahrain Clear, said, "Bahrain Bourse and ADX are making strong progress on a range of strategic initiatives that support the further growth and diversification of the regional economy. We aim to ensure that our capital markets continue to support the development of an increasingly dynamic corporate landscape while offering investors easy, cost-efficient access to a wider range of opportunities to participate in growth. We look forward to launching these initiatives later this year."