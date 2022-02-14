Budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said on Monday it had not made any changes to its schedule of flights to and from Ukraine, but said passengers were advised to regularly check for updates as it monitors the situation closely.

"Wizz Air continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine," the Hungary-based carrier said in a statement.

"Currently, we have not made any changes to our schedule and all of our flights to/from Ukraine continue to operate as normal. All passengers with booked flights to and from Ukraine are advised to regularly check their mailboxes for further information about booked flights."

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Wizz Air operates the second highest number of flights between Europe and Ukraine, behind Ryanair RYA.I .

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)