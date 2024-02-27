ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued the weather report for the period from Wednesday, 28th February 2024, to Friday, 1st March 2024.

The report said that the country will be affected by a surface low-pressure system from the Southwest, and an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system, accompanied by a western Jetstream with different amounts of clouds flowing from the West at intervals.

The weather on Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas of the country, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall in general and heavy at times over some areas especially northern, eastern, and southern areas. Then the Western areas of the country will be affected by fresh to strong at times North-westerly winds. From Thursday noon time, temperatures will decrease, and the amount of clouds will gradually decrease by Thursday night.

As for the weather on Friday, clouds will appear over some Eastern areas and may be convective with a chance of rainfall during the daytime.

Wind will be light South-easterly gradually becoming North-westerly on Thursday noon time moderate to fresh and strong especially over the sea and with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand.

The Sea will be moderate becoming rough to very rough at times on Thursday in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate and rough by Thursday night in Oman Sea.