Classes in all UAE federal government schools will only be conducted online on Friday, following heavy rains and flooding that hit many parts of the country on Thursday.

All private institutions in Dubai have been asked by the KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority) "to consider distance learning”.

The UAE Media Office said the Council of Ministers made the decision as a safety measure, taking into account the adverse weather condition affecting the country.

On Thursday, heavy downpour, accompanied by thunder and lighting, hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and many parts of the Northern Emirates, forcing schools to order suspension of classes early.

Some schools informed parents that students “could be coming home with wet feet as bus bays were flooded”.

Parents and students received notifications from schools that activities on Friday were cancelled or were made online due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rains of varying intensities are expected in the next couple of days.

