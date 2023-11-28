The Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the closure of the road leading to Al Qawasim Corniche on November 25 and November 28.

On Saturday, the closure is effective from 8.15 to 10am, is for the rehearsal for the force’s National Day parade on the corniche. And on Nov 28, Tuesday, the rehearsal will be conducted from 3.30 to 5pm. The parade will be held on the corniche on December 1 at 4pm.

Announcing the closure on social media, the RAK Police General Headquarters said that military movement will be part of the rehearsal. It also urged the public to take alternative routes during the programme.

The 52nd UAE National Day will be celebrated across the Emirates with much fanfare. The Federal government employees will work from home on Friday, December 1. Public and private sector employees will get long holidays starting December 2, 3 and 4 (Saturday, Sunday and Monday). All employees will report back to the office on Tuesday, December 5.

The official ceremony for the UAE National Day will be held at Expo City, Dubai, organisers announced on Tuesday. Also called the UAE Union Day, the national occasion is marked on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971.

