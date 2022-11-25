Just ahead of the year's most anticipated holiday, travel aggregators receive a large number of inquiries.

The 51st UAE National Day is the year's last long weekend. To help make your 2022 more memorable, KT has put together a list of five affordable yet stunning locations you can travel to.

Musandam

Easily accessible, Masandam, Dibba, is perhaps one of the UAE's most sought-after destinations. Located in Oman, this popular spot is situated next to the Ras Al Khaimah border.

With a vast variety of options, this scenic spot is a haven for adventure-seeking enthusiasts and those who want to sit back and relax.

Packages can range from Dh150 to Dh800 per person, depending on the number of nights and activities chosen. Daily trips have been scheduled from Dubai. (Source: Rooh travel and tourism)

Central Asian and Caucasian region (Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan)

Offering a European experience outside the continent, the caucuses are one of the top getaways for UAE residents.

So much so, that many travel agents have stopped offering packages to these destinations as they are running at full capacity.

However, some travel companies like Holiday Factory are still offering packages. Prices begin from Dh2,599 for four nights including accommodation and flights.

“We have all the seats booked, and if anyone wants to travel to these countries, all you have to book is the flight tickets, and the remaining visa and land tour, including accommodation and pick up and drop to the airport, will be taken care of by us starting at Dh600 going up to Dh1,200, depending on the country,” said Libin Varghese, director of sales and marketing, Rooh Tourism.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia

Starting at just Dh2,200, UAE residents can experience history, landscapes, archaeological treasures, gorgeous vineyards, and much more.

Countries like these offer a visa-on-arrival for residents and will not burn a hole in your pocket.

However, if you book your ticket through Wizz Air – the round trip will cost Dh1,422.

Salalah

Due to increased demand during the holiday season, several travel agents have scheduled trips to Salalah by bus. Prices for such packages begin at Dh1,000.

Offering visa-on-arrival, the city is a great location for nature-lovers as the visual treat is rich with scenic beauty.

“With the recent news of Oman giving out visa on arrival for UAE residents, it has become one of the most preferred destinations for a short trip,” Thomas Liju, sales and marketing manager at Tours On Board.

Domestic travel

Travelling does help one unwind, however, if you are unable to find a trip that suits you, consider staying in.

You can spend a few days in a quiet, yet adventurous way in the UAE. A trip to remote destinations in Abu Dhabi like Liwa and Al Ain, or to the eastern emirate of Fujairah, will offer you thrilling activities to get the adrenaline rush you seek.

However, travel aggregators say that most hotels in Fujairah and Al Ain are booked. They do counter by saying that one can surely try spending the night inside a tent. Based on the chosen activities, this could cost between Dh300 and Dh600.

Or, you could head to the mountains to trek, off-road and camp. Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the country is one of the top spots for the same. Travel aggregators are offering packages ranging from Dh200 to Dh550 with a range of activities.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

