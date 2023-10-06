The speed limit has been reduced on a major road in Abu Dhabi due to fog and mist formation.

The Abu Dhabi Police took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform motorists of the reduced speed limit.

It has been reduced to 80 km/hr on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road.

The authority has asked fellow drivers to be careful of the low horizontal visibility due to fog and has called on motorists to adhere to signs and electronic directional boards.

The authority wishes for everyone safety. It has also reduced the speed limit of other roads in the emirate.

A red and yellow alert has been issued in the UAE today, with temperatures expected to drop to 20ºC in some internal regions.

