DUBAI - The midday break, which restricts labourers and workers across construction sites from work during afternoon hours, will come into force tomorrow 15th June, from 12:30 to 15:00, until 15th September, 2022.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is implementing the midday break for the 18th consecutive year, in line with the Ministry’s continued commitment to occupational health and safety, which aims to provide a safe working environment for labourers and spare them the risks of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months.

The Ministry also receives reports from the community members about any violation of the rule through its call centre at 600590000, operational from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 to 20:00 in several languages, in addition to receiving reports through the Ministry's smart application.

Some professions and jobs are exempted from the midday break for technical reasons which requires work to continue uninterrupted. These include project works such as spreading the asphalt mixture or pouring concrete or other work necessary to ward off danger, repair, damage, malfunctions or accidental emergency losses, including work to repair obstruction in water supply lines, sewage lines, electric lines, or obstruction of traffic on public roads, and gas or oil pipelines.

It also excludes works whose implementation requires a permit from a competent government agency due to their impact on the flow of traffic and services, such as cutting off electricity and telecom lines.

In the event of works or tasks that for technical reasons should continue without interruption during the afternoon hours, the employer shall provide cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers on duty, and the conditions of safety and public health should be maintained by providing hydrating food and liquid such as salt, lemon and other materials that are approved for use by the local authorities in the country. In addition, companies should keep provisions for first-aid at the work site, appropriate industrial cooling facilities and shades from direct sunlight, and providing a shaded place for workers to rest during their downtime.

Employers are also required to post the schedule of daily working hours in a prominent place in accordance with the provisions of the ban, provided that it is in a language that the worker understands in addition to Arabic.

An administrative fine will be imposed on establishments that violate the noon work ban amounting to AED5,000 for each worker and a maximum of AED50,000 in the case that multiple workers are working in violation of the ban.