ABU DHABI, 5th January, 2021 (WAM) -- Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, announced that the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has issued guidebook on COVID-19 booster shots, urging all eligible individuals to take the shot six months after their second dose.

During the UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Ghaithi urged people who took the Sinopharm vaccine, especially the most vulnerable categories, such as people with chronic diseases and those aged over 50, to take their booster shot three months after their second dose, adding all other people over the age of 16 should take the booster six months after their second dose.

"For those who received the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, it is recommended for all individuals aged 18 and above to take their booster shot of the same vaccine six months after taking their second dose, while those who received are required to take the booster shot of either the same or another vaccine six months after taking their second dose," she added.

Those who took other types of COVID-19 vaccines should head to the nearest vaccination centre to learn the type of booster they are required to take, she stressed.

Dr. Al Ghaithi then pointed out that since the start of the pandemic, the UAE has delivered a distinctive model of flexibility in handling the global health crisis. She noted that the national efforts of federal and local authorities are continuing to ensure the safety of the countrys citizens, residents and visitors alike.

The health sector is continuing its drive to achieve acquired immunity by providing vaccines to eligible categories, she further added, noting that 100 percent of the population have taken their first vaccine dose, while the rate of fully vaccinated individuals reached 92.31 percent.

"Studies have shown vaccine doses and booster shots help significantly reduce the rates of hospitalisation and death and reduce the virus mutations into new variants," she further said.

Booster shots are among the key factors that protect public health and ensure public safety, playing a key role in strengthening collective immunity, she added.

"We urge eligible individuals to take booster shots to protect themselves, especially elderly people and those with chronic diseases, to support the national efforts to contain the pandemic and the variants," Dr. Al Ghaithi affirmed.

The UAEs health sector, in coordination with all relevant authorities, is closely monitoring all developments to ensure the communitys safety, she explained. Taking the vaccine does not exempt anyone from complying with relevant precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, sanitising and respecting social distancing, she continued.

She also urged members of the community to continue taking regular COVID-19 PCR tests, especially before family visits and meeting elderly people, and refrain from handshaking and other forms of physical greetings. The country has adopted a clear and transparent approach to addressing COVID-19 by announcing updates on national media outlets and the official social media platforms of relevant authorities.

She then encouraged members of the community to rely on official sources for information on the pandemic, to avoid rumours and false news.

At the end of the media briefing, Dr. Al Ghaithi highlighted the importance of social responsibility and the key role of community members in maintaining the countrys achievements during the crisis by following guidelines and preventive measures.

