UAE - Users in the UAE are rushing to update their newly released iPhone 15 due to growing concerns about overheating.

The iPhone 15 was made available in the UAE on September 22, and generated massive excitement upon its release. The new model sold like hotcakes with malls in Dubai witnessing long queues of buyers. However, residents who were lucky to get their hands on the new release from Apple reported their devices heated up while charging. This issue spread across social media platforms, spreading concern among iPhone lovers.

For Rizzat Rixsitillaev, an expat from Uzbekistan and a Deira resident, excitement turned into frustration.

“I was very happy to get my hands on the new model on the first day of its launch. But soon I realised that it was heating more than it should and asked a couple of people who got [it],” said Rizzat.

“A few said they faced the heating issues [and a] few were satisfied with their new gadget and did not report any problems."

Apple released the iOS 17 system update earlier this month on October 4 in response to these worries.

"After installing the new operating system, [the phone is] smooth and I enjoy using it,” added Rizzat.

Abdullah Saeed was one among hundreds of residents who managed to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the early days of its launch. He too said the heating problem was solved after installing iOS 17. “I felt delighted to receive the phone on September 26, but the issues with overheating left me disappointed. I did not use the new phone for the next 4 days. But when I learned Apple’s new update, I was relieved,” said Saeed, adding that the issue has been solved in his phone.

On the other hand, Raj Raghavan Vadakkedath a social media influencer and a jockey, was among many who believed the reports of overheating to be rumours. “I have purchased four new models of iPhone. None of them are showing any signs of heating or any other issues. It's been a smooth experience, and I am really enjoying the new features,” said Raj.

“Other users appear to have benefited from the new updates, but I was lucky from the beginning,” said Raj, adding that the new update got his phone to work faster and quicker.

Albin Varghese, another iPhone user, said that his phone has been working perfectly since the day he got it. “No complaints from my side. My iPhone 15 pro 256 GB has been working like with absolutely no glitches. I have not noticed any overheating problems. Loving the sleek design and improved performance,” said Varghese.

Delaying purchases

The heating issues have prompted some residents to delay their purchases until they can read reviews or confirmations on fixes.

Nausheen, a resident of Sheikh Zayed Road, was really excited about getting the new iPhone. However, she is holding off on buying it until she hears trustworthy reviews from people who already have it.

“[I am] keen on the new iPhone 15, but I am playing it safe for now. I am waiting for reviews and fixes before making a decision. I want to make sure of a smooth experience from the start,” said Nausheen.

Imdaad Husein, a resident of Sharjah, is also among a few residents who want to upgrade to the new model. “But the buzz about heating problems is a concern... I have learned that the new OS has solved it. [I have] decided to wait it out until I get a few more reliable confirmations,” said Imdaad.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).