Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat Sahajan Mohammad won Dh20,000 cash prize in Dream Island’s scratch card game.

The 28-year-old native of Odisha has pledged to donate an amount from his winnings to the victims of the dreadful train accident that claimed at least 288 lives and left more than 1,000 injured in his home state.

Mohammad has been working as a chef at a hotel in Abu Dhabi City. He earns around Dh2,000 a month and has tried his luck at different raffle draws in the past but to no avail. Last month, he began playing Dream Island’s scratch card game after learning of it through a friend. He has also been visiting the branch on Electra Street weekly. On June 7, Wednesday, he bought scratch cards through an ongoing promotion and won with his free ticket.

“I used to buy coupons for the Golden Goal scratch card game. It costs Dh20 per coupon. There was an offer to buy three and get a fourth one for free. So, I bought three coupons for Dh20 each. Finally, I have won,” said Mohammad, who hails from Jaspur town in Odisha and will be going home this month.

“I am flying home on June 25. I have become a father now. I will be meeting my baby girl. She has brought this luck,” Mohammad told Khaleej Times.

Talking about the deadly three-train collision, Mohammad said: “Fortunately, none of my known persons were involved in this horrific accident. Most of them are working outside Odisha. My family is into farming and doesn’t travel by train. There are a few people from my locality who have been injured in this accident. I will be helping those who are affected in my village first.”

Currently, Mohammad’s new home is also taking shape back home and he will be using the prize money for construction expenses. “My new home is almost complete with a bit of work left. So, this win has come at an apt time. I will fulfil my dream of having my own home. I can also help my relatives who are in need and struggling for their livelihood.”

According to Mohammad, “life is a game” which he will continue to play.

“I will keep playing Dream Island’s scratch card games. My other friends and cousins also play it and have won,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).