A fire erupted in a warehouse in Sharjah’s Industrial Area on Friday afternoon was immediately brought under control by authorities.

Sharjah Police operations room received the initial report at 3.34pm about a blaze at a warehouse storing used car spare parts. The fire sent plumes of dense, black smoke into the sky that was visible even from as far as neighbouring Ajman.

Teams from Sharjah Civil Defence were immediately dispatched to the location and firefighters reportedly controlled the blaze in record time, preventing any spread to surrounding areas.

There were no reported injuries from the incident. Details about the cause of the fire were not yet made available.

