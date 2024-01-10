The UAE is providing a Gateway airlock for a lunar-orbiting station. The construction of the airlock is scheduled to begin "immediately", Salem Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said during an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

The Lunar Airlock has received increased attention after the US and UAE signed an agreement to provide the 'sealed chamber'. This airlock will be used to enter and exit a space station.

Al Marri said, the Centre is “very excited to be a part of the Gateway and Artemis.”

He added, “The gateway is a station being built predominantly by the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, and now the UAE. So, we will provide a very important element which is the airlock. The airlock is a very large segment of this. We plan to start (work) immediately, talking to the different entities involved, to start designing and manufacturing this. We hopefully expect to finish this by 2030.”

