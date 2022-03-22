The spring break for Abu Dhabi private school pupils will begin from March 26 until April 10, according to emirate’s education regulators.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek)’s calendar for the current academic year says pupils will resume classes for the third term on Monday, April 11 after the two-week break.

Egyptian father, Ahmed Khalid says his two sons, aged 8 and 10, love football and that they will spend most of their school break at the football academy doing training.

“My boys fancy football, but they don’t get enough training time during school days because they also have to do their homework when they return home,” said Ahmed.

“I had registered the two boys in a football academy and they will use the spring break to get more training time.”

Another parent, Peter John, a Filipino national says he’s planning to take a week off duty during the spring break so he can go for camping in Fujairah along with his 12-year-old daughter and wife before the summer ushers in.

“My daughter loves desert camping. We are planning a family camping trip to Fujairah during the forthcoming school break,” he said adding that it is a good thing to spend some good time with your child during their school break as there’s little time for them when they have to go to school every day.

The schools have indicated that pupils returning to school for in-person learning during the third semester will have to present a negative PCR test result that has been obtained within 96 hours.

Adek had earlier announced that school pupils are now allowed to take off the face masks when they go outside to play or for other activities.

According to the new changes in the Covid-19 protocols for schools, physical distancing is also optional for pupils in outdoor spaces.

The schools also pointed out that they were still waiting to receive information from Adek regarding the start and end timings of the school day during the holy month of Ramadan so that they can plan the daily school schedule. They added that the number of school hours will be reduced during Ramadan, which will result in a reduction in the time of classes.

