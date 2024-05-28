MAKKAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NMC) said that summer season will begin in Saudi Arabia from Saturday, June 1, 2024. “Next Saturday will be the first day of the summer season this year in the governorates and regions across the Kingdom,” the center said in a statement.



Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of NMC, said that there is continuous coordination among the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of outdoor workers during the summer season. The authorities are keen on ensuring preventive and precautionary measures and procedures are well in place during high temperatures, he said.



Al-Qahtani said that initial indicators point to extremely hot conditions during the upcoming summer season. Temperatures will rise in the eastern and central regions while the Kingdom’s summer resort destinations are expected to receive higher than average rainfall during summer. Various regions of Saudi Arabia are experiencing weather fluctuations featuring rain and sandstorms in recent weeks.



Al-Qahtani noted that NMC is geared up to mobilize all its modern capabilities and equipment to carry out its work during summer. “The center relies on the latest technologies and modern meteorological programs represented by observatories across the Kingdom, including weather radars, satellite images, and the Saudi numerical model, in addition to manned observatories and mobile automatic stations that operate around the clock to achieve the utmost accuracy in the center’s forecasts so as to serve the beneficiaries,” he added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).