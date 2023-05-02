Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Naveen-ul-Haq is not backing down after last night's ugly brawl involving the Afghanistan bowler himself, LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli.

In an apparent jibe directed towards Kohli, the bowler took to Instagram stories and wrote, "you get what you deserve". His post came after Kohli, along with Gambhir, were fined 100 per cent of their match fee for their war of words after the RCB vs LSG Indian Premier League 2023 match in Lucknow.

LSG right arm fast bowler Naveen was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

On Tuesday morning, when the fight started trending on social media, Kohli left a cryptic post on Instagram, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth (Marcus Aurelius)."

Post match on Monday night, Kohli and Gambhir got into a heated argument after which players like Amit Mishra, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Vijay Dahiya, the LSG assistant coach, had to intervene. LSG skipper KL Rahul was seen trying to stop the ongoing drama and asking Gambhir and Kohli to calm down.

But how did the tension begin?

It all started with Naveen saying something to the former RCB skipper during the game when he came in to bat with Amit Mishra. The row began towards the end of Lucknow's innings, in the 17th over, when Kohli was seen having a lengthy and heated chat with the on-field umpires who looked to calm the RCB star down.

An over later, the entire footage was played by the broadcasters where Kohli seemed to have said something which led to a reaction from Naveen as he charged towards him. At the time, Mishra and the umpire intervened to settle things down before the matter escalated during the customary handshake between the two teams.

Naveen while shaking hands with Kohli said something again and Kohli didn't hold himself back and gave it back before Glenn Maxwell moved the LSG pacer away. After which, a full-blown spat broke out as Gambhir decided to step in, while Kohli was seen trying to explain what really happened.

Kohli and the Lucknow Super Giants' Team mentor Gambhir both admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Apart from this, Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

