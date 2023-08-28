The big clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup is on 2nd September, and fans from both countries are all excited.

The last time the two countries met in a 50-over match was way back in 2019 in Manchester, England, during the World Cup, where India trounced Pakistan on the back of a brilliant hundred by Rohit Sharma.

The last three T20 clashes between both teams have been typical of an India vs. Pakistan humdinger and have gone till the last over. But the last six 50-over matches since 2015 have been all one-sided with India winning five and Pakistan winning the big one, the Champions Trophy final.

Fans from both countries wait for an India-Pakistan match as both teams don’t play regularly due to political tensions. Hence, they wait for the Asia Cup which happens once every two years and the 50 World Cup which is also every two years.

But sadly the 50-over matches have not lived up to the high drama and tension in the last eight years.

One main reason for India’s dominance against Pakistan in the 50-over format in the last eight years is because of their superior batting where the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have scored big runs and given India the edge, as compared to Pakistan’s batting.

It was only in the 2017 Champions trophy finals when Fakkar Zaman scored a big hundred and then Mohammed Amir ripped out India’s top three batsmen that led to their only win.

With Babar Azam the, number one batsman in ODI cricket, Pakistan will hope that he will come to the party and get those big runs. Other batsman like Imam Ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman can play around him.

India and Pakistan are expected to play a minimum of three 50-over games in the next two months, including two in the Asia Cup, with the hopes that India and Pakistan both beat Nepal and one in the big World Cup.

All the fans will hope that the matches go to the wire and don’t turn out to be a sided affair as the last six games.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).