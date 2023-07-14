Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young cricketer who once sold 'panipuri' in the Mumbai streets for a living, marked his Test debut with a sumptuous hundred on Thursday.

Having illuminated the Indian Premier League earlier this year with his exhilarating shot-making, Jaiswal became just the third Indian opener in history to reach the magic three figure mark on Test debut.

The 21-year-old showed his versatility in the opening Test against the West Indies with a patient knock, helping India finish Day Two at 312/2 with a 350-ball 143 not out, in reply to the home team's first innings total of 150 all out.

On a slow wicket at Roseau against a disciplined attack, Jaiswal was majestic, sharing a 229-run opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma who made 103.

Blessed with a wonderful ability to find the gaps with exquisite timing, Jaiswal is capable of putting the world's best attacks to the sword.

The current West Indies attack is a far cry from the glory days of Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Michael Holding, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Ian Bishop.

But this hundred is still a special effort from a special player who averages 80 in Indian first class cricket.

Even Bishop was impressed with Jaiswal's temperament in his first Test innings.

"I join with millions of cricket fans across India in celebrating the story and the rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Overcoming life’s adversity with great character and self belief. Test hundred on debut," Bishop tweeted soon after the Indian youngster reached his first Test hundred.

The first Indian batsman to hit a Test century on debut in the West Indies, Jaiswal seems to have the game and the temperament to become a world-class player across formats for India.

West Indies 1st innings 150 all out

India 1st innings 312/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 not out, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 36 not out; Alick Athanaze 1/33)

