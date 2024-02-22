Wales will travel to play Slovakia on June 9 for what they hope will be a warm-up friendly in the build-up to Euro 2024.

The venue has yet to be confirmed, but the Football Association of Wales said the match will take place in either Bratislava or Trnava, five days before the tournament starts in Germany.

Wales, who have won three of their five matches against Slovakia, hope to qualify for Euro 2024 through next month's play-offs.

Rob Page's side play Finland in Cardiff on March 21, with the winners hosting Poland or Estonia five days later for a place at the finals.

Wales will line up against Austria, France and the Netherlands should they qualify.

Slovakia have already qualified for Euro 2024 and will meet Belgium, Romania and the play-off winner from pathway B in their group.