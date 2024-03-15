Monterrey's USA international Brandon Vazquez bagged another goal against his former club Thursday as the Liga-MX team sent Cincinnati crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 2-1 victory.

The Mexican side's reward is a quarter-final against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, who advanced on Wednesday after completing a 5-3 aggregate victory.

The striker Vazquez scored the only goal in Monterrey's 1-0 first-leg victory in Ohio last week.

The 25-year-old was on target again in Thursday's return fixture, scoring a 67th-minute winner that helped Monterrey claim a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Vazquez tapped in a simple finish after Maxi Meza broke down the right and squared an inviting low cross for the California-born center-forward.

That goal gave Monterrey valuable breathing space just when Cincinnati looked to be mounting a fightback.

The MLS club had equalised just after half-time when playmaker Luciano Acosta produced a jinking run through a crowded penalty area to make it 1-1.

Acosta's strike cancelled out Monterrey's opening goal just before half-time, Luis Romo's clever backheeled flick from close range beating goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

In Thursday's other Champions Cup game, New England Revolution advanced safely to the quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw against Costa Rican side Alajuelense.

New England, leading 4-0 from the first leg, were rocked by a Carlos Mora goal after four minutes but leveled nine minutes from full-time through Giacomo Vrioni.