ABU DHABI -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 at Yas Marina Circuit today.



His Highness was joined at the event by Sheikhs, state guests and dignitaries.



His Highness congratulated the drivers participating in the race and F1 fans around the world on the successful conclusion of the 2023 championship. He also commended the organisers of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is now in its 15th year, and thanked all those who have contributed to its success during that time.



His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were present on the starting grid and signalled the commencement of the race, following a performance of the UAE national anthem.



The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the final race in the F1 season – was won by Max Verstappen, capping a dominant season that saw him claim a third successive World Championship title. The Dutch driver was presented with the winner’s trophy by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



In attendance at the event were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; along with a number of Sheikhs and state guests including heads of delegations and officials, as well as F1 fans from around the world.