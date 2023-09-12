Sandro Tonali is the latest player to miss out on Italy duty after a muscle injury ruled him out of Tuesday's high stakes Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine.

The Newcastle United midfielder was not named in the squad for the Group C clash at the San Siro and the Italian Football Federation said he is suffering pain from an unspecified problem.

New coach Luciano Spalletti has said that he will not select players who have even minor physical problems.

Spalletti will also be without forwards Matteo Politano, Federico Chiesa and Roma pair Gianluca Mancini and Lorenzo Pellegrini for a match which could have a huge impact on Italy's chances of reaching next summer's tournament in Germany.

With two automatic places at the Euro up for grabs reigning European champions Italy are third in he group, three points behind Ukraine who are second having played a game more and nine off leaders England.

Napoli attacker Politano and centre-back Mancini were both injured during Saturday's 1-1 draw at North Macedonia.

Chiesa and Pellegrini were ruled out before the match in Skopje against the team which dumped Italy out of the last World Cup in the qualifying play-offs.