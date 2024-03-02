The breathtaking Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi is all set to host their flagship event, the Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open this weekend.

A field of 59 players will participate in the 36-hole tournament on the 18-hole championship course designed by golfing legend, Gary Player, with 18 holes being played on each day.

It is an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit qualifier.

The first tee time is at 7 am with the final threeball teeing off at 10.10 am.

Martin Duff, Director of Golf, VIYA Cluster, Abu Dhabi, commented: “We have a strong field for our Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open.

“Two players are coming from overseas plus we have attracted a strong representation from the UAE golf clubs plus the Emirates Golf Federation.

“We wish all players, including our home-based players in the field, the best of luck in one of our flagship tournaments in our calendar," he added.

