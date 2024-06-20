Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as our new first-team manager ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Steve, 44, has agreed a three-year contract," the club said in a statement.

Cooper fills the vacuum left by Enzo Maresca, who left for the vacant post at Chelsea earlier this month.

Maresca, 44, had steered 2016 Premier League champions Leicester back to the top flight after just one season in the Championship.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City," said Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha in a statement.

"His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club.

"As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League."

Cooper guided Forest, a fellow Midlands club, to promotion in 2022 but was fired in December 2023 with the club deep in relegation trouble.

Forest eventually remained in the Premier League under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, as well as West Brom's Carlos Corberan, were also linked with the Forest role but it was Cooper who got the job.

"I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City's first-team manager," said Cooper. "This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

"I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League."

- 'Legacy' -

The Welshman added: "I congratulate the players and staff on the achievements of their promotion to the Premier League. I know how hard that is.

"Any person who loves football can only look with great respect upon how much this club has achieved in recent years.

"The Premier League title of 2016 and the FA Cup of 2021 have demonstrated what's possible for a united club. As the new manager, I don't take that legacy lightly.

"My job will be to build on those achievements and to bring everyone along -- players, staff and fans."

Cooper's reign as Leicester manager will begin with a home game against Tottenham on August 19.