Denis Shapovalov admitted Wednesday that he "looks up" to Carlos Alcaraz, describing the world number one as "super humble" ahead of their French Open third round clash.

The Canadian left-hander will face the US Open champion for the first time in his career on Friday with a place in the second week at Roland Garros at stake.

"I'm a huge, huge fan of his. I think he wears the shirt on his sleeve really well. I think he's a great guy," said Shapovalov.

"He's super humble for achieving what he has at such a young age."

Shapovalov booked his place in the third round in Paris for the first time with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy.

Earlier, Alcaraz overcame a second set blip to defeat Japan's 112th-ranked Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

"You can see how much Carlos enjoys being on the court," added the Canadian.

"It's not in an easy spot being No. 1 and so young and so much noise around him. I really look up to him.

"I think he is also just a nice guy. In the locker rooms he's always saying hi. He's always been polite since he came onto the scene."

Alcaraz, 20, is bidding to add the Roland Garros title to the US Open he won in 2022.

"I'm very happy with my level. The wind meant conditions were really difficult so I had to adjust as much as possible, I was very focused on each shot," said Alcaraz.

Victory gave Alcaraz a 22nd win from 24 on clay in 2023, a run which has yielded titles on the surface in Buenos Aires, Madrid and Barcelona.

"Taro was playing great. He is a really tough player and this year he has won matches against great players," said Alcaraz who is top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time.

On Wednesday, he fired 46 winners past New York-born Daniel.