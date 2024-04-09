Security will be "considerably reinforced" at Wednesday's Champions League match in the French capital between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona after a "threat" from Islamic State, the interior minister said.

Gerald Darmanin said the jihadist group had threatened all the quarter-final matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, not just PSG's first leg clash with Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

"The police, with whom I spoke very early this morning, have considerably reinforced the security measures," Darmanin told reporters.

A source close to the issue told AFP: "IS has threatened the Champions League quarter-finals, not specifically in France, through one of its communication outlets."