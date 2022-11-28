DOHA — Saudi Arabia’s national team continued training at their residential camp in Doha on Monday ahead of taking on Mexico in the third and final round of the group stage matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.



On the field, Coach Herve Renard divided the players into two groups. The first group included the players who mainly participated in the last match against Poland, during which he assigned them recovery exercises in the health club.



The training session for the second group included the rest of the players, which was held at the Celine Resort Stadium. It began with warm-up exercises, and then the squares exercise. After that, a two-group division was conducted on half of the court to conclude the training session with stretching exercises.



Player Riyad Sharahili participated in the group training after having his fitness. On the other hand, the medical examinations for Mohammed Al-Breik revealed that he was suffering from calf muscle injury.



The team will continue their preparations on Monday, with a training session at 6.00 pm at the Celine Resort Stadium, and it will be open to the media in the first quarter of an hour.

