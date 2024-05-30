RIYADH — The Roshn Saudi League saw a notable 11 percent increase in overall attendance during the 2023-24 season, with the total fan presence reaching 2,495,030, up from 2,249,116 the previous season.

Al Ahli, based in Jeddah and champions last in 2016, led the league in cumulative attendance, drawing 414,282 fans across their 17 home games, an average of 24,370 per match.

This season, Al Ahli accounted for 16% of the league's total attendance, with four of their home matches making the top 10 most-attended games.

Al Hilal, who secured the 2023-24 championship, ranked second with a total of 371,012 fans and an average of 21,824 per match. Their Matchweek 2 fixture against Al Fayha at King Fahd International Stadium saw the season's highest turnout, attracting 59,600 fans.

Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr rounded out the top three in attendance, with Al Nassr just narrowly behind in fourth place.

Additionally, the league’s exposure continued to grow, with a 141% increase in social media followers and a 30% expansion in broadcast reach, now reaching 160 countries on 38 global platforms.

