Saudi Arabia has made an official bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games (AWG) in Trojena, Neom city according to the Saudi Press Agency.

A letter was handed over to the Olympic Council of Asia detailing the country’s interest in hosting the event.

Trojena is a world-class mountain destination that blends natural and developed landscapes. The place will offer outdoor skiing and adventure sports throughout the year and is expected to be completed in 2026.

“The bid to host the AWG affirms the geographical, environmental diversity and natural wealth that the Kingdom enjoys and is willing to share with our wider Asian Olympic family. We are very excited to welcome all Winter Sports enthusiasts in 2029, aiming to celebrate an incomparable experience in Trojena,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

A decision on hosting 2029 Asian Winter Games will be made during the Olympic Council of Asia meeting in October.

This will be the first time that a west Asian country will host the games if Riyadh wins the bid.

