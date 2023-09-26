HAIL — Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, head of Al-Hilal football team, has rejected claims of any disputes between him and the players, emphasizing that such rumors will not receive a response.



During a press conference after Al-Jabalain match on Monday, Jesus was asked about a recent incident where he appeared to greet Salman Al-Faraj just as he was being substituted, as well as questions about reported conflicts with some players and the absence of Neymar in the game.



He responded: “I do not respond to rumors. I am the coach, and I communicate directly with the players.”



Jesus went on to explain his conversation with Salman Al-Faraj, saying: “Do you want to know what I said to Salman? I told him, you played an outstanding 60 minutes, and you’ll get back step by step because it’s been a long time since you played in matches.



“What is the purpose of this question? Can a coach not speak to his players? Are you trying to imply something? Are you attempting to create controversy?”



After some debate, Jesus reaffirmed his position, stating: “I am the coach, and it is my role to communicate with the players.”



Regarding Brazilian star Neymar, Al-Hilal coach said: “I have a strong relationship with Neymar, even before he joined Al-Hilal.”



He added: “Neymar, when he regains his form, will transform Al-Hilal’s attacking style.”



Discussing the recent match, Jesus said: “Our goal was to win and qualify, and not concede any goals. The opponent did not pose any attacking threat.”



The Portuguese coach also acknowledged the challenges of a packed match schedule, noting, “Last year, at the same time, we played only five matches, but now we play a game every three days.”



Jesus praised Al-Jabalain’s defensive performance, saying: “We faced an opponent, and I congratulate them for their defensive performance in the game. However, they lacked effectiveness in the attack.”

