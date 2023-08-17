JEDDAH — In a setback for Al-Ahli club, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino will be sidelined for the forthcoming match against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Professional Football League's second round on Thursday.



The club made the announcement through a statement, revealing that Firmino is grappling with an injury. Confirming the injury, Al-Ahli stated: “Player Roberto Firmino sustained an injury during recent training sessions.”



Al-Ahli's German coach Matthias Jaissle has opted to rest Firmino for the pivotal match against Al-Khaleej, scheduled for Thursday. The club emphasized that Firmino's rehabilitation will involve intensive medical sessions, aimed at facilitating his swift return to group training.



Firmino's absence is a notable loss for Al-Ahli as they aim for back-to-back victories in the league. In their opening match, Firmino's hat-trick powered them to a 3-1 victory against Al-Hazm. His absence due to injury will necessitate strategic adjustments to ensure a successful performance against Al-Khaleej.



Firmino, who is part of a remarkable group of new signings including Riyad Mahrez and Frank Kessié, among others, is expected to be deeply missed by Al-Ahli's supporters as they hope for a triumphant continuation to their league campaign.

