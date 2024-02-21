JEDDAH — Saudi clubs and their international stars engaged in the celebrations of Founding Day by donning special attire for the occasion, showcasing the traditional Saudi dress that includes the "Alqal Al-Muqassab" (folded headgear) and "Thobe Al-Muradn" (a type of traditional robe).

Brazilian superstar Neymar, a player for Al-Hilal, was among the global stars in the Saudi Professional League who participated in these celebrations during Al-Hilal's Founding Day event. Neymar was seen wearing the traditional "Alqal Al-Muqassab" and "Thobe Al-Muradn," alongside his Al-Hilal teammates, as part of the club's festivities. The official account of Al-Hilal on the "X" platform stated, "From Salwa Palace in Diriyah, through the arches of Old Jeddah, down south in Rijal Almaa, and north where Qishla Palace stands tall in Hail, sculptures were erected to celebrate the anniversary of Founding Day at Al-Hilal, alongside the Founder’s Cup."

French star Karim Benzema, a striker for Al-Ittihad, participated in a video shared by Al-Ittihad on their "X" platform account, showcasing celebrations by the players during the Founding Day event. In the video, Benzema and his teammates were featured performing the Saudi "Ardah" dance, dressed in traditional Saudi attire.

Englishman Steven Gerrard, coach of Al-Ettifaq, was also seen wearing the "Alqal Al-Muqassab" as part of the club's Founding Day celebrations, with the team's stars joining in the event.

rince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, has named the upcoming round of the Saudi Professional League as the Founding Round.

Saudi Arabia commemorates the anniversary of the founding of the first Saudi state by Imam Muhammad bin Saud on February 22 each year, celebrating the historical moment that laid the foundations of the Kingdom.

