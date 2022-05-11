Riyadh - The Saudi Badminton Federation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its Thai counterpart, on the sidelines of the General Meeting of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), which was held recently in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The MoU was co-signed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Badminton Federation Muqrin Al-Muqrin, and member of the International Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Badminton Association of Thailand Khunying Patama.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and President of the Badminton World Federation Poul-Erik.

The MoU comes within the framework of the Saudi Badminton Federation's keenness to exchange experiences in various fields, strengthen ties and relations with the Badminton Association of Thailand.